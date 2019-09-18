Kareena Kapoor reveals how Saroj Khan scolded her, recreates Dil Mera on Dance India Dance. Watch

tv

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was in for a surprise when choreographer Saroj Khan was featured as a guest on the reality TV show Dance India Dance. In a video shared online, Kareena is seen reciting one-liners as she remembers how Saroj used to scold her during her early days in Bollywood.

Zee TV, the channel that airs Dance India Dance, has shared he video. Host Karan Wahi asked both Kareena and Saroj to narrate a few memories from their past. Kareena says in the video, “A Ladki, kamar hila? Raat ke ek baj rahe hain, kya kar rahi hai?” She goes on to explain how she was terrified of Saroj’s chidings.

“It is very difficult to impress her (Saroj Khan)! During the shoot of Refugee, Master ji told me that you don’t know how to move your hands and legs, how did you choose to become an actress! You are Karisma’s sister. I told her (Saroj Khan) ‘But I don’t know how to dance, Master ji’. She then told me if you can’t move your hands and legs you need to dance with your face. She used to ask me to observe her closely and watch her face when she used to perform an entire song with her expressions. This is the reason why every heroine has become a heroine today - it is only because of Master ji’s expressions. That’s all,” a source quoted Kareena as saying.

She further revealed, “I used to lock myself in the bathroom and practice all of Master ji’s expressions because my mother always told me that if I want to be an actress, I must only watch Master ji’s songs and see the close ups of all the heroines. I used to really practice them and I think that’s the reason why we have all become heroines today. It was only because Master ji used to show us every expression before the shot,” the actor added.

On the other hand, Saroj simply said, “All my heroines are my favourite.” Incidentally, Saroj was present on the sets when the Dance India Dance team celebrated Kareena’s birthday in advance.

