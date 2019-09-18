Saif Ali Khan carries son Taimur on his shoulders as they leave for Pataudi to celebrate Kareena Kapoor’s birthday

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:49 IST

Ahead of her birthday on September 21, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The Kapoors seemed to be off for a short birthday vacation in Pataudi.

Kareena is seen wearing a white top and light blue denims, paired with a brown jacket and matching boots. Son Taimur is seen seated atop daddy Saif’s shoulders in denims and a white kurta style top. Saif sported a light blue kurta and white pajama.

Saif Ali Khan carries Taimur as he leaves for Pataudi with Kareena Kapoor. ( Varinder Chawla )

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

While Kareena wrapped up Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium sometime ago in London, Saif is shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman that also stars Tabu.

Also read: Made In China trailer: Rajkummar Rao will ward away your mid-week blues with his Chinese Viagra. Watch

Meanwhile, before she left Mumbai, Kareena celebrated her birthday on the sets of her TV show Dance India Dance where she is a judge. Celebrating her birthday, the contestants performed on Kareena’s hit songs Mauja Hi Mauja (Jab We Met) and Bhage Re Mann (Chameli). Choreographer and dance master Saroj Khan was also on the stage as a guest and celebrated Kareena’s birthday. Host Karan Wahi even recited a poem for the Veere Di Wedding star.

Singer and a Kareena fan Dhvani Bhanushali was also invited for the celebrations and she crooned Kareena’s few hit numbers. The celebrations culminated with the actor cutting a two-tier chocolate cake.

Check out pictures from the celebrations:

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her birthday on the sets of Dance India Dance.

Kareena Kapoor offers cake to Saroj Khan.

Kareena Kapoor cuts a birthday cake on the sets of Dance India Dance.

Kareena Kapoor shoots for Dance India Dance.

Kareena was quite happy to see everyone enjoy her birthday and said in a press statement, “I am really touched by the team’s gesture. Everyone on this show has supported me and it has been a wonderful journey. By the end of it, I think I am definitely going to cry and miss all of you. Let me tell everyone that I am always waiting for the shoot of DID, coming on set and watching all the performances by our champions. I am delighted at all the love showered upon me and deeply grateful for everything.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 14:49 IST