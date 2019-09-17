Kareena Kapoor slays in black, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan hit dance class together. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:53 IST

Several Bollywood personalities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. While some, like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor were on work commitments, others like Shahid Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were spotted in candid moments.

Kareena Kapoor at Dance India Dance sets. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sonam Kapoor promotes The Zoya Factor. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena was seen at the sets of Dance India Dance, a reality show that she judges. She was wearing a sleek black dress. Kareena will next be seen in the films Good Newwz, Angrezi Medium, and Takht. Sonam, meanwhile, wore a red ensemble as she promoted her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. Sonam has worn red throughout the press tour for the film, keeping with the theme of superstition.

Shahid Kapoor at gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted at his regular gym, while Pati Patni Aur Woh co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were photographed at a dance class. Over the last few days, Kartik and Ananya have been spotted together quite often. Both were wearing casual sportswear.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday at dance class. ( Varinder Chawla )

The cast of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man, was present at a press conference in Juhu. Among those present were actors Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Gul Panag. Also present were co-creators and directors, Raj and DK.

The Family Man team at the press conference. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar and his family at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tiger Shroff, who will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film War, was spotted wearing a T-shirt with a Krrish meme printed on it. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar was spotted returning to Mumbai after spending his birthday in England. He was accompanied by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and their daughter, Nitara.

