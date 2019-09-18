BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya grooves to Nayak Nahi Khalnayak, video goes viral. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:30 IST

A video of Akash Vijayvargiya, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and controversial son of BJP’s national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, is doing the rounds on social media in which Akash is seen dancing vigorously on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The MLA is seen dancing on the song of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s film Khalnayak - ‘Nayak nahi, khalnayak hun main’.

BJP MLA Aakash is an MLA from Indore-2 was seen dancing to the film song on PM’s birthday on September 17. Now the dance video of Akash has gone viral on social media.

According to the information available, Akash organised a fun party for children at a school in the city on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, where he danced to the Khalnayak song. However, IANS does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

Khalnayak is the title track from Sanjay Dutt’s famous and hit 19993 film, Khalnayak. Directed by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak also starred Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.

Watch the original song here:

Akash was in the news recently when he beat up a civic officer with a cricket bat here on June 26 during an anti-encroachment drive by municipal authorities. He was arrested after the incident.

Also read: Rajkummar Rao tears up at Made in China event, says his dad watched the trailer before he died

Akash, who later tendered apology, had received flak from the Prime Minister for his unruly behaviour. PM had said that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:24 IST