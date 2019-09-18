Rajkummar Rao tears up at Made in China event, says his dad watched the trailer before he died

bollywood

Actor Rajkummar Rao teared up at the trailer release event for his upcoming film, Made in China, when he was asked about the recent demise of his father. Rajkummar’s father, Satyapal Yadav, died on September 5, at the age of 60.

Rajkummar said at the event that he was working on RoohiAfza when his father died, and he returned to work in one day. He’d taken just a day off when his mother died during the filming of Newton as well. He said, according to Zoom, “Because my parents are really proud of me for being an actor, and that’s the only thing they wanted me to do, which gave them so much happiness.”

Rajkummar added that he’d requested producer Dinesh Vijan to allow him to show the Made in China trailer to his father when he was in hospital, because he didn’t know how long he had. He said, “But, I am so glad, when my father was in the hospital and the trailer was just getting ready. I requested Dinoo (producer) and I asked him I want to show my trailer to my father because you know... the doctors were saying things. He was so kind, he sent me the link... and I was so happy, he saw the trailer. And I am sure he will watch the film as well, his blessings are there.”

The trailer for the upcoming film was launched in Mumbai on Wednesday, in the presence of Rajkummar, his co-star Mouni Roy, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Mikhil Musale. Slated for release around Diwali, also stars Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas.

