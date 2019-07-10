Saif Ali Khan gave a special gift to sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor at his wedding with Kareena Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor recently filled in for sister Kareena Kapoor as one of the judges on dance reality show, Dance India Dance. The actor made a stunning appearance on the show in a magenta sequinned gown and shared a special memory from Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s wedding.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Karisma spoke about her brother-in-law’s lovely gesture which she remembers even today. Talking about his special gift for her, she said, “Nawab sahib, in his nawabi style, gave me a beautiful gift, a pair of earrings that is a cherished possession even today.” She also described him as an “amazing, super cool and chilled-out person.”

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in October, 2012 and have a son Taimur. The couple is currently busy fulfilling work commitments in London. While Saif is shooting for his next, Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena is filming Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

Kareena had made round trips from London to shoot a few episodes of the show before Karisma pitched in. Kareena is one of the judges on the show, apart from rapper Raftaar and choreographer, Bosco Martis.

Karisma, along with her kids Samiera and Kiaan and parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, was also vacationing in the UK during the time. She recently shared a family picture on Instagram. Both Kaeena and Karisma can be seen standing on Randhir’s each side in the picture.

Karisma will soon be making her digital debut with web series, Mentalhood. She will be seen as a blogger and a hassled mother of three kids on the show.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 10:28 IST