Saif Ali Khan forgets way to Pataudi Palace, asks locals for directions as Kareena, Taimur sit in car

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:51 IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan reportedly forgot the directions to his ancestral home, and had to take the help of local youth. According to a report in Navbharat Times, the actor, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son, Taimur, were on the way to the Pataudi Palace to celebrate her birthday on September 21.

The actor had hired an SUV to take them to the Haryana town, but after the driver took a wrong turn, Saif had to ask a few locals for directions to his family home. The good Samaritans took the opportunity to click selfies with the actor, who can be seen dressed in a kurta pyjama.

Saif, Kareena and Taimur were spotted leaving for New Delhi at the Mumbai airport recently. Kareena will turn 39 on Saturday.

On an earlier visit to Pataudi in March this year, videos of the family flanked by dozens of locals were widely shared online. The visuals showed Saif and Kareena taking a stroll around the village, with Taimur on his shoulders, and a large crowd of locals following them around.

One of the videos showed the family enter someone’s farm, to show Taimur their cows. “Namaskar didi. Oo aapki gaae dekhne aae hain (We wanted to see your cows),” Saif said in the video to a woman.

While Saif’s most recent screen appearance was in the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, Kareena last appeared on screen in 2018’s Veere Di Wedding. She will next be seen in Good Newwz, opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, while Saif recently finished filming Jawaani Jaaneman, and will also be seen in Laal Kaptaan.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 15:50 IST