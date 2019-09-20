Kareena Kapoor imitates son Taimur: ‘He keeps on asking abba kidhar hai’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:56 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had the internet fawning on her as she imitated son Taimur on The Love, Laugh, Live Show with Faye D’Souza. In a video that Romedy Now, the channel that airs the show, shared, Kareena is seen talking about Taimur’s favourite question.

The video begins with Kareena in mid-conversation, saying, “He keeps asking (imitating the kid’s voice) Abba Kidhar Hai, Abba Kidhar Hai’...like ten times in a day he keeps asking Abba Kidhar Hai. I’m like he is in the bathroom!”

In another video, Kareena also revealed the name of her secret WhatsApp group and how it has been ‘inactive of late’. Two years ago, it was revealed that Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora are all part of a Whatsapp group called GUTS. To justify the name, a DNA report claimed, that the discussion on the group include “all things that fall in the category of ‘X had the guts to do this’, ‘Y had the guts to wear that.’”

“I have an exclusive WhatsApp group which is all about judging people on what they wear and the name of the group is ‘Guts’ . People have such guts to carry off their outfits is what me and my best friends talk on this group. And I think this is exactly what is the beauty of friendship. You can discuss anything with them without any filter,” Kareena had earlier said.

Earlier, Karan and Ranbir Kapoor have said how they receive all the recent film industry news from Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena has recently completed London schedule for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium and is currently working on her debut TV show Dance India Dance. She has also completed Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar.

Later this year, Kareena will begin work on Karan Johar’s directorial Takht that also stars Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles. Takht is slated for a release next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:55 IST