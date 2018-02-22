Kareena Kapoor Khan, stop gossiping: Malaika Arora’s advice to friend. Watch video

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora are close friends, and that gives them the freedom to express their honest opinion about each other.

Recently, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs with Vogue where Dhupia asked Malaika about one advice she would give to Kareena. Malaika promptly replied, “Kareena Kapoor, stop gossiping.”

However, Malaika isn’t the first person to talk about Kareena’s gossiping skills. Earlier, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor have said how they receive all the recent film industry news from Kareena.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen with Sonam Kapoor in the latter’s home production venture, Veerey Di Wedding. She has just finished shooting her part in Delhi.

While talking about Veerey Di Wedding, Kareena said in an earlier interview, “I think I have always carved a place for myself. Times change, generations change, people come and go. But I think it’s maybe because of my confidence. It’s in the way one carries themselves. That’s very important. I take it as a compliment but I think I have always been pretty much in my own space. Right from Refugee till Veere Di Wedding.”

Veerey Di Wedding will release on June 1, 2018.