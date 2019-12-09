Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

bollywood

Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, who turned 75 on Sunday, celebrated her birthday with her family in Ranthambore. A picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on their way to a tiger safari in an open jeep has surfaced on social media. Another photo of Saif and Kareena with Sharmila is also doing the rounds on the internet.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also a part of the celebrations. Soha shared a picture with her husband and her mother on Instagram and wrote, “I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with @khemster2 but I got to put my arm around this tigress here.”

Kunal wished Sharmila with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a picture with her on the photo-blogging site, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Amman. Lots of love always.”

Earlier, Soha gave her fans a glimpse of Sharmila’s birthday celebrations. In the adorable photo shared by her, the veteran actor was seen with granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her lap. There were pancakes on the plate in front of them, with “Happy b’day” written in chocolate sauce. “Birthday pancakes!!” the picture was captioned.

Sharmila will be one of the guests on the second season of Kareena’s popular radio show, What Women Want, the trailer of which dropped online earlier this month. Saif will also appear in one of the episodes.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film revolves around two couples trying to have a baby through In-Vitro Fertilisation. The film follows the hilarious events after a mix-up of sperms by the hospital staff, due to both couples sharing the same surname.

Meanwhile, Saif will play the antagonist in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

