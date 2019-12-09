e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 75th birthday in Ranthambore with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on a tiger safari.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2019 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sharmila Tagore rang in her 75th birthday with family.
Sharmila Tagore rang in her 75th birthday with family.
         

Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, who turned 75 on Sunday, celebrated her birthday with her family in Ranthambore. A picture of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on their way to a tiger safari in an open jeep has surfaced on social media. Another photo of Saif and Kareena with Sharmila is also doing the rounds on the internet.

 

 

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also a part of the celebrations. Soha shared a picture with her husband and her mother on Instagram and wrote, “I may not have seen Krishna the tigress this morning with @khemster2 but I got to put my arm around this tigress here.”

 

Kunal wished Sharmila with a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a picture with her on the photo-blogging site, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Amman. Lots of love always.”

 

Earlier, Soha gave her fans a glimpse of Sharmila’s birthday celebrations. In the adorable photo shared by her, the veteran actor was seen with granddaughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her lap. There were pancakes on the plate in front of them, with “Happy b’day” written in chocolate sauce. “Birthday pancakes!!” the picture was captioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

Birthday pancakes !!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Sharmila will be one of the guests on the second season of Kareena’s popular radio show, What Women Want, the trailer of which dropped online earlier this month. Saif will also appear in one of the episodes.

Also see: Taimur and cousin Inaaya enjoy a day out at Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan captures the moment for internet. See pic

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film revolves around two couples trying to have a baby through In-Vitro Fertilisation. The film follows the hilarious events after a mix-up of sperms by the hospital staff, due to both couples sharing the same surname.

Meanwhile, Saif will play the antagonist in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also features Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

bollywood news