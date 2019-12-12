Bigg Boss 13: Rashami’s brother slams Arhaan for claiming she was living on the road, ‘this is rubbish and very upsetting’

tv

Last week on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan was heard claiming that Rashami Desai was “on road” when he met her and he is the one to be credited with getting her to where she is today. While Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra had a good laugh over his claims, Rashami’s brother has now slammed Arhaan for making tall claims.

“My sister was never on road. I really don’t understand why is he even talking such things about Rashami and damaging her image. This isn’t normal to hear from your partner. Plus, the recent event that happened during the Weekend ka Vaar was very disturbing and now he talking about my sister being on road? I’m sorry but this is rubbish and very upsetting,” A Spotboye report quoted Gaurav Desai as saying.

Arhaaan, who claims to be in love with Rashai Desai, had said, “When I met Rashami. there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road.” He also added that only he knows how he managed to help her out and make her what she is now.

“As a family, we would want her to take the right decision for herself as she has already been through a lot in the past. We can’t see her again digging her own grave. It’s very upsetting. I want to go inside and shake her up to make her realise who she is. She’s strong AF and she’s capable of much better things in life than making herself fall into these things,” Gaurav added.

Last weekend, Salman had revealed that Arhaan has a child and Rashami had no clue about this. She began crying and later asked Bigg Boss to let her exit the house. However, Salman stepped inside the house and calmed her down. Rashami seemed to forgiven Arhaan for hiding the truth from her when she was seen confessing her love for him. “I may not love you as much as you do but I love you,” she had said.

