Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan says ‘Rashami Desai was on road’; Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra laugh over it. Watch

tv

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 14:13 IST

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness a massive twist with a secret chamber coming into existence. The makers have released a new promo of the upcoming episode where Bigg Boss asks Sidharth Shukla to leave the house. The actor walks out of the house, leaving his friends and foes shocked.

However, Sidharth happens to walk into a secret chamber where he will be seen sharing the room with Paras Chhabra. The latter had left the house a few days ago to seek treatment for his ailments. The new promo shows the two gossiping and having fun as they get to keep an eye on all that goes inside the house.

The promo shows Arhaan Khan, who claims to be in love with Rashai Desai, saying, “When I met Rashami. there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road.” He also added that only he knows how he managed to help her out and make her what she is now.

On the other hand, Sidharth and Paras seem to be having a gala time listening to what Arhaan is telling another contestant in private. They laugh over it and make fun of Arhaan.

The viewers, however, remained divided on the entire situation. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “Whatever the situation is in this discussion... I am spellbound by the way these 2 so call mature men #shukla #Paras are mocking and laughing. Really??? Is this that entertaining for them? Just for the game? Or they are these degraded people by nature? Slow claps.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 65: Himanshi Khurrana evicted, Vikas Gupta enters the show as Devoleena’s replacement

Many started using the hashtag ‘FraudArhaan’ and requested the makers to not spoil Rashami’s image. A viewer tweeted, “I hate arhaan plz someone from #RashamiDesai family go n tell her abt this cheater arhaan...she is one of the top tv actress,who knows abt arhaan ? u come on the show bcz u are Rashmi bf and then speak rubbish abt her.”

In the last Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had entered the house to talk to Arhaan and Rashami after the latter came to know of Arhaan’s child.

Follow @htshowbiz for more