Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 65: Himanshi Khurrana evicted, Vikas Gupta enters the show as Devoleena’s replacement

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 23:36 IST

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar began on a fun note on Sunday with host Salman Khan welcoming the lead actors of television show, Naagin on stage. Actors Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria joined Salman on the show and played a fun game with him. However, the high point of their appearance was when Nia said she didn’t want to share screen space with Jasmin on Naagin but will have to live with it.

The weekend episode progressed with Rashami Desai being upset about learning Arhaan Khan’s truth that he is the father of a child. The two are in a relationship but Rashami came to know about Arhaan’s child only in the last episode. She asked Bigg Boss to open the door and let her leave the house.

Taking the situation in his own hands, Salman entered the house to talk to them in private. He told Rashami that Arhaan had returned to the house to propose to her. Arhaan apologised to her for hiding it and said that things were very bad in his family which did not let him reveal about his child. Salman asked the two to sort it out but Arhaan requested him not to telecast the portion. The two finally hugged each other with Arhaan telling Rashami, “You are mine, you will always be mine.”

Salman came out of the house and welcomed his Dabangg 3 co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and director Prabhudheva on the show. They all performed together to Dabangg 3 song Munna Badnaam Hua. Salman asked Sonakshi about her decade-long journey in the Dabangg franchise to which she replied, “Main tab chhoti thi, ab badi ho gai hu (I was very young then, I have grown up now). Talking about herself, Saiee added, “Main bahut chhoti thi, main bhi badi ho gai hu (I was little, I have also grown up).

Promoting the film on the show, Prabhudheva said, “It is a typical Salman Khan film, what you want to see as a fan is there in the film.” Salman also connected to South star Kiccha Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in the film and is also a host on Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Coming back to the contestants, Salman asked them why none of them walked out of the Bigg Boss house despite the gates being open for a long time. He spoke about many contestants getting injured during tasks. He told them that the Dabangg 3 team wanted to visit the house but he stopped them from going inside in such an environment.

As per the weekly custom, Salman introduced a new game in the house in which each contestant had to provide clarity to another by making him/her wear quirky glasses. Asim Riaz made Vishal Aditya Singh wear the glasses so that he couldn’t see that his friends were his real enemies. Shefali Bagga made Asim wear the glasses to realise that there is no need to be so aggressive. Sidharth wore the glasses by himself upon his turn and said that he would now behave how others want him to behave.

Rashami accused Shehnaaz Gill of going below the belt while cracking jokes and made her wear the glasses. Salman advised Shehnaaz to continue to remain in everyone’s good books and not spoil it. Shehnaaz ended up wearing the most number of glasses.

Following the weekly ritual of evictions, Salman asked the contestants to take the call this time. Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana were named among the bottom two contestants and the contestants had to chose one among them who was more deserving to stay in the house. Eventually, Himanshi had to leave the house.

Soon after, Asim and Sidharth had an ugly fight. A caller had accused Asim of being a hypocrite and Sidharth had smiled at the moment. Asim fought with him over the same.

Adding a new twist to the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who left the house to undergo treatment for backache, introduced Vikas Gupta as her proxy. Most of the contestants expected Himanshi to return to the house and were shocked to see Vikas as a new entry.

A lot of twists are now expected on the show as the promo for the next episode showed Bigg Boss asking Sidharth Shukla to walk out of the house. However, he will be sent to a secret room where he will be joined by Paras Chhabra, who had earlier left the house for treatment.

