Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan misusing Rashami’s money and house, claims report. Will Salman Khan save her again?

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:15 IST

Even as the show makers focus on budding romance between Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai, reports claim Arhaan may not be in love with the TV actor at all. The latest report comes a day after Salman Khan revealed on the show that Arhaan is divorced and even has a child.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Rashami trusts Arhaan completely and before she went inside for BB 13, she gave him full access to her bank accounts, house and almost everything else. While she has been inside, Arhaan has been misusing her money. He has literally been floundering Rashami’s savings and has no account of what he’s spending it on. Not just that, he started living at her house ever since she went inside. Now, after his re-entry, his family members have also started staying at Rashami’s house. All this is happening while Rashami is completely clueless about it. Her close friends and family members are witness to the whole tamasha happening but their hands are tied.”

The source also told the entertainment website that show host Salman knows the truth and may ensure that Rashami does not fall in Arhaan’s trap. “Salman knows Rashami for years now and like a well-wisher, wants her to know what Arhaan has been plotting behind her back. All this engagement and marriage proposals are nothing but fake,”

The latest promo shows Arhaan saying, “When I met Rashami, there was zero balance in her account. She was on the road.” He also added that only he knows how he managed to help her out and make her what she is now. On the other hand, Sidharth and Paras had fun listening to Arhaan’s claims and they laughed over it, making fun of Arhaan.

While Sidharth mocked Arhaan for his claims, Paras quipped, “Pehle tu khud ko to bana le! (Make something of yourself before claiming you made her).”

