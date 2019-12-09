Madhuri Dixit to make Netflix debut with Karan Johar’s production, promises a ‘gripping yet heartwarming’ watch

tv

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:06 IST

At a time when Bollywood’s A-list talent is readily joining the OTT bandwagon in one capacity or another, Madhuri Dixit Nene is not one to be left far behind. The actor tells us exclusively that she is all set to make her acting debut in the OTT universe, which she feels has changed the dynamics of Indian showbiz.

The yet untitled Netflix series that Madhuri will be a part of, will be produced by Karan Johar. She describes it as a “suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, who vanishes without a trace” and how her life is stripped away, “uncovering hidden truths and painful lies”.

Dil to pagal hai for news that Madhuri Dixit will be starring in an upcoming Netflix original.@MadhuriDixit, @karanjohar we're ready! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2019

Excited about foraying into the digital space, she says, “I am extremely excited to be making my OTT acting debut. As an artist, I am always looking out to do work that is creatively fulfilling and that reaches out to the maximum number of people.”

The show is written by New York-based writer-director Sri Rao. Breaking down its concept further, the celebrated dancing diva of Bollywood says, “It reflects a bit on the lives that people in the entertainment industry lead. The story is entertaining, gripping, nail-biting, and yet heartwarming and I can’t wait to start shooting for it.”

What the 52-year-old actor finds particularly enthusing is how the OTT medium marries two of the most important things in the world today – entertainment and internet, thereby “opening up opportunities for all actors and filmmakers to create content that can reach out to millions of people across the world”.

Madhuri, who had produced a Marathi film 15 August for the OTT medium earlier this year, believes, “With changing times, our audience is also seeking more engaging content which also includes sharing stories of real and strong women”. The mother of two feels glad that platforms are doing their bit in “piquing the interest of a global audience who clearly wants to hear and see stories about women they can relate to”.

More so, the one marked change she notices is how content has moved beyond theatres. “With the help of OTT platforms, performers and creators have been given another avenue to express their creativity and take on more challenges. It gives us the freedom and flexibility to narrate and showcase stories that need to be told, heard and seen. It is not about big faces anymore, but about big talent,” says Madhuri, who is convinced it’s a “great time” to be an actor or filmmaker today with all these multiple opportunities from both films and OTT platforms”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more