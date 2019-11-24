Madhuri Dixit plays guitar, croons All of Me at family jam session. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 08:36 IST

After wooing fans with her dancing and acting skills for decades, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has now decided to foray into new territory - she is flaunting her musical skills on Instagram. Before you jump to conclusions, Madhuri just had a fun family jam session where attempted playing guitar and was quite good at it.

The actor was seen playing the guitar and singing with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene and musician Zac Dsouza in a small clip she shared taking to her official Instagram handle on Saturday. “Family jam session! It was fun trying my hand at playing the guitar with @drneneofficial ‘cuz “All of me, loves all of you...” #WeekendJam #AllOfMe @zacdsouzaa,” she wrote alongside the post.

Clad in a navy-blue kurta, Madhuri is crooning Hollywood singer John Legend’s famous track All of Me. The 52-year-old star who seems like spending her weekend in the best way possible recently wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside a heartfelt note.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in multi starrer-Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu.

Madhuri along with husband Shriram has turned producer for a Marathi film titled ‘Panchak.’ The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar.

