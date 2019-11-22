e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Madhuri Dixit posts special note on ‘guru’ Saroj Khan’s birthday: ‘I will always be proud of the legacy you have created’

Madhuri Dixit has shared a heartfelt note on the birthday of her guru and dance master Saroj Khan.

bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 17:08 IST

Asian News International
Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Kalank.
Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Kalank.
         

Devdas actor and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside heartfelt note on social media. The 52-year-old actor shared a picture with Saroj Khan, on Instagram with a message that read, “Happy birthday to one of my favorite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart.”

 

Also read: Frozen 2 movie review: Elsa and Anna make a case for reparations in more beautiful but needless sequel

In the picture shared by Madhuri the two can be seen smiling on the sets of Kalank. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in multi-starrer Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. The movie is a period drama set in pre-independence India that takes the audience on a journey of six characters who are connected by love, emotions, revenge and turbulent relationships.

Madhuri along with husband Dr. Shriram Nene has turned producer for a Marathi film titled Panchak. The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
‘Against people’s mandate’: Plea in SC to stop Sena, NCP alliance in Maha
D/N Test LIVE: Mayank departs, India one wicket down
D/N Test LIVE: Mayank departs, India one wicket down
Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date
Nitin Gadkari’s public message to Shiv Sena on new friends, and an expiry date
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
At crucial Shiv Sena meet, chorus for Uddhav as Maharashtra CM grows
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Maharashtra’s 16-15-12 power-share pact to be sealed at crucial Mumbai meet
Maharashtra’s 16-15-12 power-share pact to be sealed at crucial Mumbai meet
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019SSC CGL 2019Uddhav ThackerayAIIMS PG Entrance ResultVivo U20Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News