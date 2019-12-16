Shweta Tiwari reflects on breakdown of second marriage: ‘My family only asked how I was doing once in 5 years’

tv

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 16:42 IST

When actor Shweta Tiwari announced separation from husband Abhinav Kohli, and accused him of domestic violence, it shook her fans, more so because the actor had faced a similar situation in 2007 with first husband, Raja Chaudhary. And while dealing with the crisis, Shweta was also subjected to a lot of flak as many blamed her to be the reason for having a troubled marriage, again.

When asked how she managed to cope, Shweta says, “It’s easy for people to say, ‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinion penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family.”

The actor, who has made a comeback on TV with the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, says she is sorted in her head about what she wants to do in life. “If anyone tries to harm my family, they hold no importance in my life. I don’t give them attention. But whoever keeps my family happy, helps them grow, I will go that extra mile to do anything for them,” she adds.

Though Shweta exhibited great courage while dealing with her personal battles, she confesses, “I don’t think I’m very strong. I’ve weak moments, too, but that isn’t for the audience to see.”

During tough times, she shares it was her family that didn’t let her break down emotionally. “I’m a parent, and I’ve to raise my daughter Palak (from her first marriage) and my son Reyansh (from second marriage). I’ve to run the house, also. So how can I fall weak and break in testing times? I draw this strength from Palak, who has taken care of me like my mother,” the actor gushes.

Talking about the rumours surrounding her life, Shweta feels sad that people didn’t even spare Palak. “Some people said ‘disturbed family ke bachche bahut disturbed hote hai’. But that’s not true at all. Palak is a very poised and polished girl. She has been getting many acting offers but her focus is very clear. Right now, she is studying, working on her fitness, learning horse riding and kick-boxing,” Shweta says.

So, is Palak’s acting debut on the cards anytime soon? “She doesn’t want to rush, and I don’t push her at all. She says, ‘I’m not ready to commit so many hours. I want to focus on my studies and also develop a great understanding and maturity of acting’. She aspires to become a fine actor, who is headstrong and can speak her mind, and for that, she needs more time,” Shweta says.

