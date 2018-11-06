Shweta Tiwari is shocked people had the nerve to question the state of her marriage with Abhinav Kohli

A year after rumours of her marriage to Abhinav Kohli being on the rocks were circulated, actor Shweta Tiwari has expressed shock at how some people questioned her about it.

In an interview to the Times of India, the actor said, “Some people had the nerve to even call me and ask, ‘Hey, is everything well in your marriage? We don’t see your husband with you’. Now, why should I tell people what happened? People need gossip. I felt so weird that just because my husband was away for some time, people found a reason to gossip and therefore I decided to stop giving any explanations to anyone.”

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and have a son, Reyansh, who was born in 2016. Shweta said that after their son was born, Abhinav spent a year with his mother in Bengaluru, due to the death of his father. Because of this, he wasn’t seen with Shweta in public very often.

“Abhinav required some time before he could wrap up everything and be in Mumbai with us. He stayed there for almost a year. Now, here people started noticing that I was going to parties alone and was not seen with him. Even after Reyansh was born, he used to come for some time and go back,” said Shweta.

In 2017, when rumours of their troubled marriage began doing the rounds, they’d spoken to the media to clear the air. “Problems in our marriage are only rumours and there is no truth in them,” Shweta had told SpotboyE.

The actor, best known for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and for winning season four of Bigg Boss, also has a daughter, Palak, with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 13:41 IST