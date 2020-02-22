Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner a happy birthday, reveals she met her on the same day she met Nick Jonas. See pic

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 11:01 IST

Priyanka Chopra has shared a sweet birthday wish for sister-in-law and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner on her 24th birthday. She shared a picture from the 2017 MET Gala where she not just made her first appearance with now husband Nick Jonas but also met Sophie.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday Soph! Love you! Hope today is special.” While Priyanka is in her famous trenchcoat, Sophie is in a white gown as they pose for the cameras with their arms around each other.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wished Sophie Turner on her birthday on Instagram.

Sophie is expecting her first child with singer husband Joe Jonas. He shared a picture of her on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you.” The day before, he had shared a video of them singing Amsterdam. Joe captioned it, “Amsterdam Cup of Joe episode has my favorite person joining me @sophiet.”

Nick also wished Sophie in style. He shared her still from their song Sucker in his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this legend. Love you!”

The news of Sophie’s first pregnancy broke around Valentine’s Day. A source had told JustJared, “The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.” Another insider, according to E!News, added, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Priyanka and Nick had made their first public appearance together at the MET Gala, fuelling the rumours of a budding romance. She had once shared a picture from the event and written that she will one day tell their children of when they first met. Sharing the picture as Instagram stories, she wrote: “The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids... How I MET your father.” The two had made an appearance in Ralph Lauren’s creations.

