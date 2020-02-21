e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif weighs in on Priyanka Chopra’s navel-baring Grammys dress: ‘Thought she looked absolutely stunning

Katrina Kaif weighs in on Priyanka Chopra’s navel-baring Grammys dress: ‘Thought she looked absolutely stunning

Katrina Kaif has said that she thought Priyanka Chopra looked ‘absolutely stunning’ in controversial Grammys dress.

bollywood Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center.
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center.(AP)
         

Actor Katrina Kaif has supported Priyanka Chopra’s decision to dress as she pleases, after Priyanka was criticised for wearing a navel-baring dress at the recent Grammys. Speaking to ETimes, Katrina said, “I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly.”

Priyanka’s outfit was criticised by the late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who said that the actor should dress her age. Rodricks passed days after the controversy. Previously, actors such as Disha Patani and Hina Khan had also supported Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 62nd Grammy Awards.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 62nd Grammy Awards. ( REUTERS )

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, said she loved the dress, “I loved it. She showed me the sample before she wore, I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that.”

After Rodricks’ passing, a SpotboyE report quoted Madhu as saying, “We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn’t keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion. Plus, if you recall, Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification. We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn’t believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Pakistan stays in FATF’s terror ‘grey list’, gets 4 months to deliver on 8 points
Pakistan stays in FATF’s terror ‘grey list’, gets 4 months to deliver on 8 points
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
‘Has links with Naxals’: Yediyurappa on student who raised pro-Pak slogan
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Noida road near Shaheen Bagh opened briefly, barricaded again
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Iron rod shoved into man’s privates for stealing mobile phone in Rajasthan
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
Prashant Kishor meets oppn leaders in Bihar amid talks about his next move
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
AIMIM’s Waris Pathan refuses to apologise after controversial remark
trending topics
India vs New Zealand Live ScoreDonald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news