Katrina Kaif weighs in on Priyanka Chopra’s navel-baring Grammys dress: ‘Thought she looked absolutely stunning

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:45 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif has supported Priyanka Chopra’s decision to dress as she pleases, after Priyanka was criticised for wearing a navel-baring dress at the recent Grammys. Speaking to ETimes, Katrina said, “I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly.”

Priyanka’s outfit was criticised by the late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who said that the actor should dress her age. Rodricks passed days after the controversy. Previously, actors such as Disha Patani and Hina Khan had also supported Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 62nd Grammy Awards. ( REUTERS )

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, said she loved the dress, “I loved it. She showed me the sample before she wore, I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that.”

After Rodricks’ passing, a SpotboyE report quoted Madhu as saying, “We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn’t keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy. Priyanka worked with him in Fashion. Plus, if you recall, Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification. We have lost a great, talented man. I couldn’t believe yesterday evening that Wendell is no more. He had just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was an ardent dog-lover. Life is so unpredictable.”

