Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting first child: report

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:21 IST

Actor Sophie Turner and singer husband Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child. The reports were broken by Just Jared on Wednesday and confirmed by Us Weekly and E News.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” added another.

Joe (30) and Sophie (23) got married in France in June 2019. Their wedding was attended by Joe’s sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas and brothers Nick and Kevin. Before tying the knot in France, Joe and Sophie also had a Las Vegas wedding in May.

Sophie had revealed that she and Joe ended their relationship a day before their wedding. In an interview to UK’s The Times, she said, “It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’”

Sophie said that the break up had to do with her mental health issues. “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she said.

Talking about how their love story started, Sophie said, “We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

Sophie and Joe have been together since 2016 and she has also appeared in two of Jonas Brothers music videos--Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do. The couple recently attended the Grammy Awards together with their brothers and sisters-in-law.

Sophie was seen as Lady Sansa Stark on hit HBO fantasy show Game of Thrones. She later went on to star as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Sophie and Joe had also visited India in 2018 for the wedding of Priyanka and Nick in Jodhpur. The two also travelled to Delhi with the newly married couple for their wedding reception.

