e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting first child: report

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting first child: report

Actor Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child. The couple got married in May 2019.

tv Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child.(REUTERS)
         

Actor Sophie Turner and singer husband Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child. The reports were broken by Just Jared on Wednesday and confirmed by Us Weekly and E News.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” added another.

Joe (30) and Sophie (23) got married in France in June 2019. Their wedding was attended by Joe’s sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas and brothers Nick and Kevin. Before tying the knot in France, Joe and Sophie also had a Las Vegas wedding in May.

Sophie had revealed that she and Joe ended their relationship a day before their wedding. In an interview to UK’s The Times, she said, “It was the worst day of our lives. For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.’”

Sophie said that the break up had to do with her mental health issues. “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she said.

Talking about how their love story started, Sophie said, “We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”  

Sophie and Joe have been together since 2016 and she has also appeared in two of Jonas Brothers music videos--Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do. The couple recently attended the Grammy Awards together with their brothers and sisters-in-law.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 137 written update episode 137 February 12: Mahira says she is only friends with Paras, Shehnaaz says she is attracted to Sidharth

Sophie was seen as Lady Sansa Stark on hit HBO fantasy show Game of Thrones. She later went on to star as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Sophie and Joe had also visited India in 2018 for the wedding of Priyanka and Nick in Jodhpur. The two also travelled to Delhi with the newly married couple for their wedding reception.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Only people of Delhi invited’: AAP leader on Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony
‘Only people of Delhi invited’: AAP leader on Kejriwal swearing-in ceremony
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
Sanjeev Chawla, accused in match-fixing racket, extradited from UK to India
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
‘Not first accident in world’: MLA’s son questioned in hit-and-run case
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News