Bigg Boss 13 day 137 written update episode 137 February 12: Mahira says she is only friends with Paras, Shehnaaz says she is attracted to Sidharth

tv

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:22 IST

Continuing the previous episode’s grilling sessions, senior journalist Rajat Sharma continued to ask questions to all contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Rajat Sharma grilling Sidharth about Rashami and his fight with her. Sidharth claimed he simply wanted to clarify on his behalf and just make sure the two are cordial, if not friendly. It ended with Sidharth stating that he and Rashami are co-existing. About Shehnaaz, he said the relationship is too much inside the house but it will not end outside the house. Asked about choosing Paras for saving from nominations, Sidharth said he wanted to pay Paras back for his favour and has never considered Shehnaaz as competition.

Rajat accuses him of being okay with making fun of others but not accepting it when someone makes fun of him. He also questions Sidharth on why his relationship has gone sour with Rashami. Sidharth says that Rashami is a perpetual liar and there was an article that came out during the tenure of their show that maligned Sidharth’s image. Rajat then asks Sidharth whether he will remain in touch with Shehnaz after the show is over. He ends the question answer round by asking whether Sidharth is himself a flipper and not Shehnaz, since he flipped and saved Paras and not Shehnaz.

Arti was next to be summoned and Rajat asked her about poking her nose in everyone’s matter. She said she has a decent relationship with everyone and knows each side. She was asked about her dependence on Sidharth. She admitted she was dependent on him and claimed she would have gone out in the first month had it not been for him. She also added that she does condemn Sidharth’s anger and violence, but does so only when no one is around. About Sidharth and Rashami’s fights, Arti said Rashami should not have dragged issues from outside. Arti said she respected Sidharth that she went personal.

Rajat Sharma asked Shehnaz that she hides a brilliant player behind the innocent face. She said she did not know about the game and came forward in the show with her entertainment factor. if ‘Sidnaz’ was real or just a part of her game. She said she likes to talk to people who can bear her useless talks. About beating herself up, she said she does not care for anyone except Sidharth. Sidharth also said he is not afraid of anyone but Shehnaaz and her getting hurt. “This can’t be called love but there is an attraction and I want to see how things pan out once we leave the house,” she said.

Rajat also asked Sidharth that he must change himself if so many people are affected with his actions, citing the examples of Rashami, Shehnaaz and Asim.

Also read: Punjabi TV actor, 29, goes to Nainital with husband; he kills her, burns body

Rajat then called Mahira “completely invisible” in the house. Rajat also gives her a reality check by reminding her that if she wants to win the game, she better play for herself. She said she has been nominated a lot and if she is still in the house, it has to be because of herself. About fighting for herself, she said she has simply stood with her friend. Asked about her relationship with Paras beyond the house, she specified that their friendship will continue forever, stressing on the word friendship.

After Rajat left, Sidharth and Rashami argued over the article that Sidharth mentioned during his grilling. Rashami claimed she never talked about him in any interview and suggested someone from the show’’s production team talked about him. She also mentioned about some article against Sidharth that she stopped from going to print.

Later, Sidharth asked Paras if he ever felt that he does not listen to people, claiming he was hurt with that statement of Asim where he said he does not listen to people in his own team. Shehnaaz walked away after an argument and then Sidharth said Asim had a similar problem, he did not want to listen that he is wrong. Shehnaaz and Sidharth had an ugly argument and soon Asim also fought with Sidharth.

Paras was assigned a secret task wherein he was supposed to act and ensure everyone that a ghost was present inside the house. He was allowed to include Sidharth in his plans.Paras and Sidharth succeeded in their task and Mahira was scared even before they began their task.

Follow @htshowbiz for more