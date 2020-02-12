Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu says she is proud of Arti Singh, ‘she played the game correctly and in ethical manner’

tv

Bollywood star Bipasha Basu has once again extended her support to close friend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh. The show is gearing up for its finale on Saturday. Bipasha added that she respects Arti because of the way she has conducted herself inside the house. Bipasha’s husband Karan Singh Grover and Arti are said to be best friends.

Bipasha said in a video, “Arti is not one of my favourite contestants because she is a friend, but she is someone who has through the season been very honest, and has played the game correctly and in an ethical manner. I also like the fact that when you watch television you don’t lose that respect and it doesn’t look disrespectful as she has maintained that very well! Overall, I am very proud of Arti.”

Sharing the video, the official Instagram handle of Arti shared a message. “As Bipasha rightly said, ‘When one is watching television it shouldn’t feel disrespectful in any manner, and Arti has maintained that dignity and stature very well throughout the show!’. And we are sure that everybody part of #ArtiKiArmy will agree with this rightly made statement! Arti has truly been one of the most clean hearted and dignified contestants throughout the Bigg Boss 13 season, earning herself lots of love and support from not only housemates inside,but all her fans, friends & well-wishers outside who are proud of how far she has made it in this long journey! A big thank you to Bipasha from #ArtiKiArmy for being one of those amazing friend’s who has been a pillar of strength & support for her throughout the show!”

During his visit to the house as a guest, Karan had told Arti that she is one of Bipasha’s favourite. He also asked her not to change “Bhagwan aega samne ya shaitan, kisi ke kuch bhi kehne par change mat hone (Whether it is God or devil that comes in front of you, do not change).” Arti began crying as he hugged her.

