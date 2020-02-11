e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Thappad trailer 2: Taapsee Pannu wants you to get her own trailer banned from YouTube, gives directions. Watch

Thappad trailer 2: Taapsee Pannu wants you to get her own trailer banned from YouTube, gives directions. Watch

An innovative new trailer for Thappad features Taapsee Pannu asking viewers to report the video and get it banned from YouTube. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu in a still from the new trailer for Thappad.
Taapsee Pannu in a still from the new trailer for Thappad.
         

An innovative new trailer for Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu, has been released online on Tuesday. The trailer shows Taapsee breaking the fourth wall, and asking viewers to report the video so that it gets blocked on YouTube.

The one-and-a-half minute trailer begins by showing a young couple living in marital bliss. During a dinner party, Amu’s husband feels insulted and takes his anger out on her. The video then pauses and cuts to Amu (Taapsee) who looks directly into the camera and delivers a message. She says that videos such as this have no place online, and asks viewers to report the trailer to YouTube. If it is reported enough times, it will likely be removed.

 

The film’s first trailer was released on January 31, and quickly became a hot topic of discussion on the internet. The film tells the story of a woman, who after being slapped by her husband, decides to leave him, fighting societal pressure and the established concepts of gender politics.

In an interview to PTI, Taapsee had spoken about the intention behind the film. She’d said, “It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that’s why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from an upper middle-class educated and well-to-do family.”

Also featuring actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor, Thappad is slated for release on February 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

