Smriti Irani showers praises on Taapsee Pannu, promises she will watch Thappad: ‘It’s not ok to hit a woman, not even just one slap’

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 11:41 IST

Actor-turned politician Smriti Irani has showered praises on Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha after watching the trailer of their upcoming film Thappad. Admitting she does not agree with their ideologies, Smriti claimed she would, nonetheless, watch Thappad. She stressed that it is not okay to hit women. Thappad addresses domestic violence against women.

“How many have heard “aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai“? How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai”? How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata”? How many tell their girls their daughter-in-laws “koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai”? I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman ... not even a slap ... not even JUST one slap Courtesy: @tseries.official,” the union minister wrote.

Taapsee, who plays an educated woman who won’t tolerate domestic violence in the name of love, told IANS, “The character Amrita was suffocating for me in the end and I took it as a challenge. After 15 days of shooting, I started feeling claustrophobic. It was tough for me.”

She also claimed she grew up after playing the character. “Amrita ...As an actor, some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness, her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside.... she made me grow up,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is set to hit theatres on February 28. It also features whereas Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others.

