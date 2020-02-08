Taapsee Pannu slams Twitter user who questioned her for voting in Delhi, says ‘You can’t take Delhi out’ of her

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, who flew to Delhi to cast her vote for the Assembly elections with her family, was questioned by one of her followers about why people living in Mumbai were deciding the future of those living in Delhi. Taapsee slammed the Twitter user saying that she is more of a ‘Delhite’ than a lot of others who do not contribute to the capital.

The user said, “Why are people who live in Mumbai deciding for us, it’s been quite a long time since @taapsee shifted to Mumbai. She should get her vote shifted too.”

I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don’t contribute. Kindly don’t question my citizenship, worry about yours n your contribution to it. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020

And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you can not take Delhi out of this girl. And YOU are no one to tell me what I SHOULD do and what I SHOULD NOT! I guess this response will be enough to tell u how much of a Delhiite I am. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020

Ab Dilli mein badhe hote hue maine hindi Urdu Punjabi ke mixture mein baat karte samay zyada farak nahi notice kiya. Sab mil ke ek hi bhasha ban jaati thi. Aur shayad aaj bhi zyada farak samajh nahi aata mujhe toh. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 8, 2020

Taapsee had posted a family picture after they cast their votes and captioned it on Twitter, “Aaj ka ek khoobsurat kaarya karne ke baad (After doing a beautiful task).” Anubhav Sinha, the director of her upcoming film Thappad, praised her usage of Urdu word ‘khoobsurat’ to which she replied, “Ab Dilli mein badhe hote hue maine hindi Urdu Punjabi ke mixture mein baat karte samay zyada farak nahi notice kiya. Sab mil ke ek hi bhasha ban jaati thi. Aur shayad aaj bhi zyada farak samajh nahi aata mujhe toh (While growing up in Delhi, I haven’t noticed much difference while talking in a mixture of Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi. It eventually becomes one language. And even today, I can’t differentiate much).”

