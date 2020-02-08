Delhi elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu casts vote with her family, jokes how her parents weren’t prepared to host her

bollywood

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 11:05 IST

Taapsee Pannu and her family, including her sister Shagun and parents, were among the early voters in Delhi as the capital went to elections on Saturday. Taapsee shared a family picture on Instagram showing off the ink on their fingers after they cast their votes.

Taapsee captioned the picture, “‘Pannu Parivaar’ has voted. Have you ? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts.” The picture got close to one lakh ‘likes’ within a few minutes. While Taapsee’s mother is on the left, her father is on the extreme right with their two daughters standing between them.

Taapsee had earlier shared a picture of herself posing with her mother ahead of the voting as the two showed off their fingers before they were marked. She encouraged her fans in Delhi to vote and wrote in the caption, “Ready to get inked tomorrow. A quick break to make sure we vote. Will you? #Delhi Citizen.” She had shared another picture with her sister, with the caption, “Let’s vote Puchi.” She later shared a picture of them showing the ink on their fingers and wrote, “What creative inking!!!!”

Taapsee Pannu with her mother.

Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun Pannu gave a surprise to their parents by flying to Delhi.

Taapsee had been shooting for Haseen Dillruba in Haridwar and had flown to Delhi to cast her vote. The actor Taapsee had also shared a candid video from her Delhi residence, taking a dig at their parents who were surprised by their sudden arrival. The actor joked how their mother gave them blankets without a cover and said in humour, “The kids were not at home, we sold the cover.” She posted the video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “When your parents aren’t prepared to receive you home all of a sudden!”

Taapsee is now gearing up for the release of her film, Thappad. She plays a housewife in the film who chooses to walk out of her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha of Mulk and Article 15 fame and is set to hit theatres on February 28.

