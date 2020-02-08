Delhi assembly election 2020 voting live updates: AAP, BJP, Congress in fray
6:27 am IST
6:15 am IST
6:05 am IST
6:00 am IST
5:55 am IST
5:50 am IST
5:45 am IST
The national capital will vote amid tight layers of security on Saturday after high-octane campaigns by AAP, BJP and Congress. The polling in Delhi will begin at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.
A total of 672 candidates are in the fray for the keenly watched battle of Delhi. Of them, 79 (12%), are women, up from 66 in the previous assembly elections. Additionally, 11 hopefuls are aged between 71 and 80 years. Over 14.7 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.
At 6.6 million, women make up 45% of the total Delhi electorate. More than 200,000 youngsters, aged between 18 and 19 years, will also be exercising their franchise, alongside 690 voters aged 100 years or above.
Follow LIVE updates here
110-year-old Kalitara Mandal oldest voter of Delhi
Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter of Delhi, is all set to cast her vote. “I’ve always cast my vote ever since I received my voter ID. I feel happy while casting vote. It gives me power. I wish each & every citizen casts his vote,” she said. She is 110-years-old.
Vehicles being checked ahead of voting
Vehicles being checked by Police at Ghazipur check post. Delhi will undergo polling at 8 am today.
Delhi metro services start early
Metro services started at 4:00 am today, in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time.
#WATCH Delhi: Metro services started at 4:00 AM today, in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM and normal services will resume thereafter. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/0OvKrXAetp— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020
Security tightened in all sensitive areas: CEO Ranbir Singh
“Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth polling on Saturday. It will be a tech-driven election that will improve the voting experience for people. Over one lakh polling officers will be conducting the exercise across Delhi. Security has been tightened in all critical or sensitive areas, including Shaheen Bagh,” said chief electoral officer of Delhi, Ranbir Singh.
13,751 polling booths set up
A total of 13,751 polling booths have been set up across 2,689 locations in the national capital.
National capital to choose out of 672 candidates in fray
After high-octane campaign by AAP, BJP and Congress, the national capital will vote and choose out of 672 candidates in the fray.
Polling in Delhi to begin at 8 am
Polling for the 70 constituencies of Delhi assembly is set to begin at 8 am. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.