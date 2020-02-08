e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Women of Delhi have decided who to vote for,’ Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Smriti Irani

Irani, a BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP, had taken a swipe at Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.

india Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:30 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during an interview at his residence in New Delhi.
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal during an interview at his residence in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani traded barbs on Twitter on Saturday after the AAP leader issued a “special appeal” to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice for votes.

Irani, a BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP, took a swipe at Kejriwal, asking if he does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.

“Must go to vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice (for votes),” Kejriwal tweeted minutes before the polling for electing the Delhi assembly began.

Irani retorted, “Don’t you consider women so capable that they could decide themselves who to vote for?” She also used a hashtag, projecting him as anti-women.

Kejriwal soon hit back at her, saying the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for.

“And this time in Delhi, women have decided their family’s choice for votes. After all they have to run their household,” he added.

