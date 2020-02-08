Delhi Exit Poll 2020: Newsx-POLSTRAT exit poll predicts clean sweep for AAP in Delhi

assembly-elections

News X-POLSTRAT Exit poll has predicted a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Assembly polls in its first projection right after 6 pm, when the polling ended. The exit poll predicts 50-56 seats for Aap followed by 10-14 seats for the BJP and one seat for the Congress.

CHANNEL/AGENCY AAP BJP+ INC+ Others Times Now-IPSOS 44 26 0 0 India Today-Axis 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 48-61 9-21 0-1 0 ABP-CVoter 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 NewsX-POLSTRAT 50-56 10-14 0 0

Kejriwal’s AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in last assembly elections held in 2015. In Lok Sabha polls in 2019, BJP had registered leads in 65 of the 70 assembly constituencies.

57.87% votes had been caste till 5 pm in the capital. A total of 67.12 % votes were cast in 2015 elections and AAP had won 54% of all those votes then but it dipped sharply to 26% in the municipal elections in 2017 and 18% in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, when it couldn’t even open its account.

Both the BJP and the Congress have improved their vote share in this period. The BJP polled 56% votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, up from 36% in 2017 and 32% in 2015.

Exit polls are based on responses of people who have just cast their votes. Pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice.

However, it remains to be seen how accurate exit polls turn out to be. They had predicted AAP’s return in 2015, but were way off the mark when it came to the number of seats.

14.5 million registered voters had the opportunity to exercise their franchise today in order to elect a new government for Delhi.

(An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations)