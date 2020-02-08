e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Exit Poll 2020: Newsx-POLSTRAT exit poll predicts clean sweep for AAP in Delhi

Delhi Exit Poll 2020: Newsx-POLSTRAT exit poll predicts clean sweep for AAP in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in last assembly elections held in 2015. In Lok Sabha polls in 2019, BJP had registered leads in 65 of the 70 assembly constituencies.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Civil Line area of New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and his family members show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Civil Line area of New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (PTI)
         

News X-POLSTRAT Exit poll has predicted a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Assembly polls in its first projection right after 6 pm, when the polling ended. The exit poll predicts 50-56 seats for Aap followed by 10-14 seats for the BJP and one seat for the Congress.

14.5 million registered voters in Delhi will get to vote today to choose a new government for Delhi through the election of representatives to 70 assembly

 

CHANNEL/AGENCYAAPBJP+INC+Others
Times Now-IPSOS44 26 0 0
India Today-Axis00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00
Republic-Jan Ki Baat48-61 9-21 0-1 0
ABP-CVoter00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00
NewsX-POLSTRAT50-56 10-14 0 0

Kejriwal’s AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in last assembly elections held in 2015. In Lok Sabha polls in 2019, BJP had registered leads in 65 of the 70 assembly constituencies.

57.87% votes had been caste till 5 pm in the capital. A total of 67.12 % votes were cast in 2015 elections and AAP had won 54% of all those votes then but it dipped sharply to 26% in the municipal elections in 2017 and 18% in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, when it couldn’t even open its account.

Both the BJP and the Congress have improved their vote share in this period. The BJP polled 56% votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, up from 36% in 2017 and 32% in 2015.

Exit polls are based on responses of people who have just cast their votes. Pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes, assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice.

However, it remains to be seen how accurate exit polls turn out to be. They had predicted AAP’s return in 2015, but were way off the mark when it came to the number of seats.

14.5 million registered voters had the opportunity to exercise their franchise today in order to elect a new government for Delhi.

(An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations)

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news