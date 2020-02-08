Delhi Exit Poll 2020: REPUBLIC-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts AAP victory in Delhi, BJP a distant second

assembly-elections

REPUBLIC-Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicts Aam Aadmi party (AAP) will return to power in Delhi with a thumping win under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The poll predicts AAP will sweep the Assembly elections and the BJP will end up second.

The voting in 70 Assembly seats ended at 6 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The REPUBLIC-Jan Ki Baat is giving 48-61 seats to AAP. It has predicted anything between 9-21 seats for the BJP and only one seat for the Congress. It terms of vote share, it predicts 51 -52% for AAP, 38-40 % for the BJP and 4-5 % for the Congress.

CHANNEL/AGENCY AAP BJP+ INC+ Others Times Now-IPSOS 44 26 0 0 India Today-Axis 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 48-61 9-21 0-1 0 ABP-CVoter 00-00 00-00 00-00 00-00 NewsX-POLSTRAT 50-56 10-14 0 0

However, it remains to be seen how accurate exit polls turn out to be. They had predicted AAP’s return in 2015, but were way off the mark when it came to the number of seats.

All the exit polls had given AAP a decisive edge over the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2015, with one of them predicting that the party will win 53 seats in the 70-member House. The AAP, however, defied all the predictions and won 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP. The Congress drew a blank.

Delhi witnessed a triangular contest between AAP, BJP and Congress this year. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had showcased its development work to woo voters in a bid to recapture the seat of power. The BJP, however, alleged that AAP government was not able to deal with the law and order problems in the national capital. The Congress too targeted AAP and made a pitch to voters to choose a party which gave the national capital a progressive government under Sheila Dikshit.

(An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations)