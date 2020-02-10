e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan says ‘women with defect’ was not his comment, he was reading a meme: ‘I don’t believe in such things, it’s not me’

Kartik Aaryan says ‘women with defect’ was not his comment, he was reading a meme: ‘I don’t believe in such things, it’s not me’

Kartik Aaryan has claimed he was reading the text on a meme when he said Ayushmann Khurrana’s films have men with defects while he works in movies that have women with defects.

bollywood Updated: Feb 10, 2020 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Kartik Aaryan during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal in Mumbai.
Actor Kartik Aaryan during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Days after he created an online debate with his latest comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana’s films where he claimed he worked in films that had women with defects while Ayushmann’s movies have men with defects, Kartik Aaryan has claimed he was simply reading the text on a meme.

Kartik told Times of India in an interview, “Kai baar news reporting me itna gadbad hoti hai, usme cheeso ko cut short kar ke dikhate hain. (Things are sometimes messed up in news reporting and you cut short stuff to show something.)We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it. It was kind of funny to notice that thing. About us (Ayushmann and Kartik). I don’t believe in such things. It’s not me.”

“We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it. We didn’t even talk about it, we just said what was written,” he added.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor heads for Tirupati, fans appreciate her trip to ‘Tirumala by walk’, see pics

Responding to comparisons with his peer, Ayushmann, Kartik said that they both make different films on different subjects. Kartik also joked, “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects.” His Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan was also present at the interview and asked him to explain his response and he explained to her that he has done films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan during the promotions of upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, in Mumbai on Feb 9, 2020.
Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan during the promotions of upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, in Mumbai on Feb 9, 2020. ( IANS )

Confused with his comments, Sara asked about the defect in her character Zoe in their upcoming film. Kartik simply quoted the song from the film, Haan Main Galat.

Kartik’s last outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh, also came under scanner for a dialogue that made fun of marital rape. The line was later removed from the film. Responding to the controversy, Kartik said the decision was taken after they realised people were “hurt” after watching the trailer. “When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn’t happen in films. We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments.”

“We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail
Supreme Court upholds SC/ST Act amendment that bans pre-arrest bail
Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s sister moves SC against his detention under Public Safety Act
Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s sister moves SC against his detention under Public Safety Act
Can refer legal questions to larger bench: Supreme Court in Sabarimala case
Can refer legal questions to larger bench: Supreme Court in Sabarimala case
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
Congress fears AAP’s return will hit its revival in Delhi
‘Tip of the iceberg’: WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
‘Tip of the iceberg’: WHO as coronavirus kills nearly 100 in a day in China
Hyundai reveals how the new i20 will look, hatchback to debut in March
Hyundai reveals how the new i20 will look, hatchback to debut in March
Here’s the first official look of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Here’s the first official look of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
Delhi: Is Congress considering an alliance with AAP? Watch leaders’ reply
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news