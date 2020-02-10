Kartik Aaryan says ‘women with defect’ was not his comment, he was reading a meme: ‘I don’t believe in such things, it’s not me’

Feb 10, 2020

Days after he created an online debate with his latest comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana’s films where he claimed he worked in films that had women with defects while Ayushmann’s movies have men with defects, Kartik Aaryan has claimed he was simply reading the text on a meme.

Kartik told Times of India in an interview, “Kai baar news reporting me itna gadbad hoti hai, usme cheeso ko cut short kar ke dikhate hain. (Things are sometimes messed up in news reporting and you cut short stuff to show something.)We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it. It was kind of funny to notice that thing. About us (Ayushmann and Kartik). I don’t believe in such things. It’s not me.”

“We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it. We didn’t even talk about it, we just said what was written,” he added.

Responding to comparisons with his peer, Ayushmann, Kartik said that they both make different films on different subjects. Kartik also joked, “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects.” His Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan was also present at the interview and asked him to explain his response and he explained to her that he has done films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan during the promotions of upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, in Mumbai on Feb 9, 2020. ( IANS )

Confused with his comments, Sara asked about the defect in her character Zoe in their upcoming film. Kartik simply quoted the song from the film, Haan Main Galat.

Kartik’s last outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh, also came under scanner for a dialogue that made fun of marital rape. The line was later removed from the film. Responding to the controversy, Kartik said the decision was taken after they realised people were “hurt” after watching the trailer. “When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn’t happen in films. We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments.”

“We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention,” he added.

