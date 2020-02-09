Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao try their hand at disco

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is not just headlining his next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan but has also sung songs for the film. He will now bring the disco era back with the remix of Bappi Lahiri’s popular number, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re . The new version is named Arrey Pyar Kar Le, after the lyrics of the hit song.

Before the release of the song, Neena Gupta shared her and co-star Gajraj Rao’s look on her Instagram account and wrote, “Pehchana? Mr & Mrs Tripathi. Song out tomorrow! #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan.”

Arey Pyaar Kar Le will have Ayushmann showing his disco moves in a metallic track suit and he is joined by Jitendra Kumar’s Aman Tripathi and his crazy onscreen family on the dance floor.

The actor has teamed up with composers Bappi Lahiri and Tanishk Bagchi to recreate the song from the 1985 film Saaheb, which featured actors Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

Ayushmann says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the song as it’s a cult number. Anil Kapoor sir and Amrita ma’am looked really cute in the video. I’ve danced on the number as a kid. The best part is that the choreographer of the remixed song is Vijay Ganguly, the son of Anil Ganguly sir who directed the original film. It’s like life coming full circle.”

Recalling the fun while shooting this peppy number, Ayushmann says, “We collaborated with the original singer, Bappi Da, who is the real rockstar. He looks as he has in the past 30-40 years. It was fun shooting with him. He has even sung the remix and maintained the original texture. I’ve sung the chorus of the song, which was a lot of fun.”

Ayushmann has sung another romantic number titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho for the film, which features his character Kartik Singh and Jitendra’s character Aman Tripathi’s love story.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awashty in key roles. It is scheduled to hit theatres on February 21 this year.

