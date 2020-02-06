e-paper
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s Jitendra Kumar had once posed with Ayushmann Khurrana as a fan, see pic

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are co-stars in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and play a romantic couple in the film. However, there was once a time when Jitendra was only a fan. See pic.

bollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releases on February 21, 2020.
The film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will see Ayushmann Khurrana romance actor Jitendra Kumar in a gay love story. However, there was once a time when Jitendra was a student at IIT Kharagpur and had posed for a photograph with ‘star’ Ayushmann Khurrana. A collage picture, which juxtaposes the older picture with a still from the upcoming film, is getting viral.

The picture was shared by Jitendra Kumar as his Instagram stories. RJ Alok, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist and former RJ, also shared the picture. Jitendra is unrecognisable in the throwback picture.

 

Speaking to IANS, Jitendra talked about his first meeting with the actor. He said, “I met Ayushmann way back in 2009 when I was a student in IIT Kharagpur, he had come to cover a fest on behalf of MTV. The fest was called ‘Springfest’ and we were huge fan of Roadies, where we all met him and clicked photographs with him. We ended up reaching his room once we found and it was our first year and he was very welcoming towards us.”

He added, “He shared his experiences with us and spoke about his college life with us. Coincidentally during that time we spoke about homosexuality, we did not know that after 10 years we would work in a film together.”

In fact, Ayushmann has also spoken about why he chooses taboo subjects, despite knowing that his core audience is the family. “I want to silently keep bringing out these important social issues that we somehow, as a society, try to brush under the carpet. Through my films, I’m trying to bring these conversations out of the closet and I hope, in the process, making all of us think about being vocal and sensitive,” he had said in an interview before.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a gay couple and how they try to convince their families and society. Directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

The family entertainer also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

(With IANS inputs)

