Mira Rajput can’t take her hands off Shahid Kapoor in this new romantic picture

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:00 IST

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, has shared a romantic picture of them on Instagram amid the countdown to the Valentine’s Day. The monochrome picture shows Mira clinging to Shahid who seems to be lost in deep thought.

Mira posted the picture without any caption. It got more than 1,30,000 likes in less than an hour, including a ‘like’ from Shahid’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. Fans were happy to get their hands on a new picture of Shahid and Mira after a long time. A fan wrote, “Aww so happy to see both of u together.” Another commented on the post, “so lovely couple.” One more wrote, “God bless you both #couplegoals.”

Shahid is currently shooting for his next, Jersey. The actor will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is slated to release on August 28 this year and will also star Mrunal Thakur of Super 30 fame.

Shahid had got injured on the sets of the film in Chandigarh last month and Mira had rushed to bring him back to Mumbai. Soon after returning, he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to his fans who were concerned about his injury. He wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh is already positive about the film and wrote on Twitter on Friday, “Shahid Kapoor is on a roll after the stupendous success of #KabirSingh... The India theatrical distribution rights of his next film Jersey have been acquired by Rakesh Sippy for a fantastic price... Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri... 28 Aug 2020 release.”

