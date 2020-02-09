Deepika Padukone promises to be with Ranveer Singh ‘come sunshine or rain’, see pic

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 12:17 IST

Deepika Padukone seems to have taken an oath not to share pictures of her and husband Ranveer Singh from their private vacation during the Valentine week but continues to drop subtle hints about how it’s going. The actor has now shared a picture of two umbrellas on Instagram with a romantic caption.

Deepika captioned the picture of two umbrellas kept one over the other, “come sunshine or rain.. #his&hers.” She had earlier shared a picture of two pairs of slippers on the sand with the caption, “I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation.”

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of two umbrellas on Sunday.

The actor had started the ‘his and hers’ picture series on Instagram by sharing a picture of two passports along with the hashtag #vacation. The couple hasn’t revealed where they are holidaying amid the countdown to Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Deepika Padukone had earlier shared pictures of passports and slippers.

Ranveer had wrapped up his next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar before taking off with Deepika on their romantic getaway. He had also announced the wrap up of the film shoot on Twitter with a candid picture. He wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy. thank you for making me your Jayesh. apna tem aagaya ne @yrf.”

Ranveer Singh with the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen together in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s 83. While Ranveer plays veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film. This will be their fourth film together and Deepika’s first film with him in which her character won’t die at the end.

83, which is based on India’s historical 1983 cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10. It is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

