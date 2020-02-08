Deepika Padukone shares glimpse from pre-Valentine’s Day vacation with Ranveer Singh. See pic

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have flown to an undisclosed destination ahead of Valentine’s Day, before they plunge into the promotions of their upcoming film, 83. The couple has, however, abstained from sharing any pictures of themselves from the vacation but still continue to share random glimpses from their trip.

Deepika has now shared a picture of her and Ranveer’s slippers on the sand captioned her Instagram post, “I will always lean on you to show me the way... #his&hers #vacation.” A closer look shows the female-style slippers (in white) slightly leaning towards the black slippers on the right.

Life coach Harshita Vaishnav reacted to the post, saying “Paduka” which is the Sanskrit word for slippers. A fan commented to the post, “Meme knowledge needed!” Another requested, “Post pictures please.” One more fan asked the couple, “I hope both of you having the best time.”

Deepika had earlier posted a picture of her and Ranveer’s passports with the caption, “His & Hers... #vacation”. This got an interesting response from their fans who are eagerly waiting to get their hands on their vacation pictures.

Ranveer left with Deepika for their vacation soon after wrapping up his film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He shared a happy picture on Instagram and wrote, “It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang.... You are a ball of love and positive energy. thank you for making me your Jayesh. apna tem aagaya ne @yrf.”

Deepika and Ranveer will collaborate for the fourth time in Kabir Khan’s 83. While Ranveer plays cricketer Kapil Devg, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film. Deepika just saw the release of Chhapaak, in which she played an acid attack survivor.

