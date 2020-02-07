Deepika Padukone jets off on romantic getaway with Ranveer Singh, shares photo

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone has taken off on a much-needed romantic vacation with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She took to her Instagram account to share pictures of their passports and wrote, “His & Hers... #vacation.”

While Deepika has not revealed where she and Ranveer are going, the flight number – UL 142 – visible on her boarding pass suggests that they are in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s hard-hitting drama Chhapaak, in which she played an acid attack survivor named Malti. The film also marked her foray into production. Chhapaak became the target of a vicious online campaign after Deepika showed solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Trolls downvoted the film in large numbers on review aggregator website IMDb, and the film currently has a rating of 4.8, despite getting rave reviews from critics.

However, Deepika was unfazed by the negativity and said during a media interaction last month, “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).”

Deepika’s next project is Shakun Batra’s “domestic noir”, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that the film was “quite challenging”.

“The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships,” she said.

Apart from this, Deepika will be seen in a big screen adaptation of the epic Mahabharata, in which she will play Draupadi. She has also announced a Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, which she will also co-produce.

