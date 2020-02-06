Kareena Kapoor asks Sara Ali Khan if she has had a one-night stand, sent naughty texts

bollywood

Actor Sara Ali Khan was at her candid best on the latest episode of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, which revolved around contemporary relationships. In the last segment of the show, Sara made some interesting revelations as Kareena asked her if she had done any of the given things in a relationship.

The first situation given to Sara was ghosting, to which she said, “No, I haven’t done that. I reply to everybody. I reply to even those that you shouldn’t reply to. I’m one of those.” She also said that she has never cheated in a relationship or checked her partner’s phone.

Kareena asked Sara if she ever sent “naughty texts” and said, “I don’t want to know this or I hope your father is not listening.” Sara is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan, from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh. He is currently married to Kareena.

When Sara sheepishly replied in the affirmative to the question about naughty texts, Kareena asked, “Can I tell him?” Sara replied, “Sure, I mean he might watch it.” Kareena then joked that she would go home and tell Saif about this.

Kareena also hesitantly asked Sara if she has ever had a one-night stand. “I don’t think I should be asking you this question but I don’t know. I mean, we’re in a modern family. One-night stand?” she asked. Sara replied “Never!” to which Kareena breathed a sigh of relief.

Sara confessed that she has pulled a no-show on a date. “Maybe. But it’s not like a no-show. It’s like a ‘haan, milte hai’ and then not following up. Not like ‘I’ll see you there’ and not turning up. Always generic, hawa-hawa mein. Nothing particular,” she said. She also admitted to giving out a fake phone number.

When Kareena asked Sara if she has ever made an excuse to avoid getting intimate, she replied, “Have you met me? I’m tired of hearing excuses. I don’t make excuses.”

Sara also claimed that she has never had to reject a co-star because none of them ever made a pass at her. “No, yaar! Nobody has ever made an advance at me. I have had very great working relationships with all my four co-actors (Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, Ranveer Singh in Simmba, Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal and Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1).”

