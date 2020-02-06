Inside Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor attends with Taimur, Shahid Kapoor’s son Zain rides pillion

bollywood

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 09:27 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins, Roohi and Yash, will turn three on February 7. Ahead of that, Karan decided to throw a lavish kids’ party at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End to kick off the celebrations. In attendance was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

Also seen at the party were a host of celebrity kids including Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s little girl Inaaya Naumi, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids -- Misha and Zain, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza’s kids Rahyl and Riaan, among many other star kids.

Roohi Johar with Alia Bhatt.

In videos and pictures doing the rounds on social media, Taimur can be seen jumping around and having a blast. He holds two balls in his hands. Inaaya too can be seen going round and round in circles, enjoying her moment. The party was jungle-themed and also featured tents with jungle and animal prints.

In a video shared online, Karan can also be seen cutting a cake with Amrita Arora’s son, who also celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Zain Kapoor at the party.

In other pictures from the party, actor Alia Bhatt can be seen kissing baby Roohi. The actor reportedly babysits Karan’s twins frequently.

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya are party-ready; Soha with Farah Khan Kunder and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also read: Akshay Kumar pips Deepika Padukone in celeb brand ranking, is worth Rs 740 crore; Aamir Khan suffers major drop

In some other pictures, AbRam’s tiger face tattoo is pretty obvious. Roohi can also be seen riding toy bikes. Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from the party. In one of them, Zain can be seen sitting behind Roohi on a bike, with other kids on another bike. She captioned it as ‘Dhoom machale’. In another picture, Misha can be seen peeping out of a tiny tent window.

Karan, who was recently awarded the Padma Shri, remains busy as a producer, director and presenter. His latest release will be Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also begin shooting his ambitious directorial, Takht from this month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more