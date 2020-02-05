e-paper
Akshay Kumar pips Deepika Padukone in celeb brand ranking, is worth Rs 740 crore; Aamir Khan suffers major drop

Akshay Kumar’s brand is the second most valuable in Bollywood, ahead of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

bollywood Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:28 IST

Press Trust of India
Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Aamir Khan have moved up and down on the celebrity brand ranking list.
Actor Akshay Kumar has pipped Deepika Padukone in celebrity brand ranking with the Khiladi star's value rising to $104.5 million (Rs 740 crore), according to a report released on Wednesday. Cricketer Virat Kohli continues to hold the top spot with a brand value of $237.5 million, Duff and Phelps' celebrity brand valuation report for 2019 said.

Padukone, who was ranked at number two last year, has slipped to number three with a brand valuation of $93.5 million, while Kumar has replaced her as the second most-valued celebrity, the report said.

Padukone invited the ire of a lot of people by showing up at protests at JNU against a violent attack on students, while Kumar was in the news for interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his landslide win in the general elections.

Both Padukone and Kumar had a slew of popular releases during the year. Padukone shares the number-three spot with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, who was ranked at number four in the year-ago period.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan continue to hold on to their number six and five spots, with brand values of $55.7 million and $66.1 million, respectively, it said. Aamir Khan has had a major slip in ranking by brand value to 16th place with a total value of $24.9 million, as against 11th place in the year-ago period.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's rank has also slipped to eighth from the seventh rank in the year-ago period with a value of $42.5 million, and has swapped placed with Alia Bhatt, whose current value is $45.8 million.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana during Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet at Victoria Memorial.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana during Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet at Victoria Memorial. ( PTI )

There have been new entrants in the top-20 list like Article-15 actor Ayushman Khurana at rank 10 with a value of $40.3 million, Jackie Shroff's actor son Tiger at rank 17 with a $24.2 million brand worth and cricketer Rohit Sharma at 20th rank.

The top-20 celebrity brands are from cricket and films and are collectively worth over $1.1 billion. The agency said it relied on a brand analysis, endorsement value and brand multiple parameters while determining the value of a particular celebrity brand.

