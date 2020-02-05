Akshay Kumar pips Deepika Padukone in celeb brand ranking, is worth Rs 740 crore; Aamir Khan suffers major drop

bollywood

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:28 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has pipped Deepika Padukone in celebrity brand ranking with the Khiladi star's value rising to $104.5 million (Rs 740 crore), according to a report released on Wednesday. Cricketer Virat Kohli continues to hold the top spot with a brand value of $237.5 million, Duff and Phelps' celebrity brand valuation report for 2019 said.

Padukone, who was ranked at number two last year, has slipped to number three with a brand valuation of $93.5 million, while Kumar has replaced her as the second most-valued celebrity, the report said.

Padukone invited the ire of a lot of people by showing up at protests at JNU against a violent attack on students, while Kumar was in the news for interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his landslide win in the general elections.

Both Padukone and Kumar had a slew of popular releases during the year. Padukone shares the number-three spot with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, who was ranked at number four in the year-ago period.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan continue to hold on to their number six and five spots, with brand values of $55.7 million and $66.1 million, respectively, it said. Aamir Khan has had a major slip in ranking by brand value to 16th place with a total value of $24.9 million, as against 11th place in the year-ago period.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's rank has also slipped to eighth from the seventh rank in the year-ago period with a value of $42.5 million, and has swapped placed with Alia Bhatt, whose current value is $45.8 million.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana during Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet at Victoria Memorial. ( PTI )

There have been new entrants in the top-20 list like Article-15 actor Ayushman Khurana at rank 10 with a value of $40.3 million, Jackie Shroff's actor son Tiger at rank 17 with a $24.2 million brand worth and cricketer Rohit Sharma at 20th rank.

The top-20 celebrity brands are from cricket and films and are collectively worth over $1.1 billion. The agency said it relied on a brand analysis, endorsement value and brand multiple parameters while determining the value of a particular celebrity brand.

