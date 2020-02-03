Deepika Padukone celebrates sister Anisha’s birthday, attends 25th anniversary bash of dad Prakash’s badminton academy

bollywood

Deepika Padukone celebrated her younger sister Anisha Padukone’s birthday in Bengaluru on Sunday. Videos and pictures from the intimate celebrations are out now. Earlier in the day, she also took part in the 25th anniversary celebrations of legendary Indian badminton player and her father, Prakash Padukone’s academy.

In videos from the birthday celebration, we see both the sisters dressed in pearly white outfits, with Deepika’s loose shirt looking casually chic. There isn’t a conventional cake, but a number of cupcakes with sparklers on them. As others in the background sing Happy Birthday, Deepika helps light the sparklers. Anisha looks on, looking attractive in a matching white collared dress.

Earlier in the day, Deepika posted a heartfelt note for her dad and wrote on Instagram: “Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you!Thank You for being you! #prakashpadukonebadmintonacademy #ppba #25years” She posted two pictures from Prakash’s playing days.

Deepika recently announced her next project – a Hindi remake of Hollywood romantic comedy, The Intern, in which Rishi Kapoor will be her co-star. Her last release was Chhapaak, the Meghna Gulzar directorial which is inspired from the life of Delhi’s acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film was mired in controversy after Deepika visited JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) campus ahead of the film’s release to show her solidarity with the agitating students. A fallout of it was that the IMDb rating of the film took a hit with people downvoting the film in large numbers.

In a video shared on Twitter by a fan club, Deepika is seen giving out a clear message to her detractors. “Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind).” The video is from last month.

