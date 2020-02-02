e-paper
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan fly to Goa, he says they ‘had a blast’. See pic

Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan fly to Goa, he says they ‘had a blast’. See pic

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have recorded a single in Goa. Titled Goa Beach, it will release on February 10.

music Updated: Feb 02, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan recorded a music video in Goa.
         

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan continue to paint the town red with their “love” and flew to Goa for a shoot. Neha has shared few pictures from their Goa trip where they shot for their upcoming single, titled Goa Beach.

Neha’s post got loud cheers from her industry friends and fans on Instagram. Aditya dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Jay Bhanushali reacted, “This going to some crazy level of content hahaha.” Her brother Tony Kakkar also shared the same pictures, to which Aditya commented, “had a blast.”

 

Neha has sung the song alongside Tony, with additional vocals by Aditya and Kat Kristian. It will release on February 10. The music video has been directed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji in Goa.

Neha is one of the judges on television reality show Indian Idol 11 while Aditya is the host. Both are singers by profession. The two have been constantly dropping hints on the show that they are set to be ‘married’ on February 14. Their constant display of affection has caught the attention of their fans.

Pictures and videos of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar from the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11 are going viral online.

 

Earlier, pictures of Neha posing in a green lehenga and wearing ‘bride to be’ glasses on the sets of the show were shared online. Other pictures showed Aditya giving her a red rose, as she blushed. There are also pictures of them performing a romantic dance on the stage.

Also read: Brahmastra gets release date as Ranbir Kapoor rants ‘My parents ask me if I am still doing the film or running after football or Alia’

Last month, Aditya’s father and singer Udit Narayan made an appearance on the show and announced that his son Aditya was getting married to Neha. Even as she was still absorbing the news, her parents came on stage and gave the relationship their stamp of approval.

Aditya’s mom Deepa had also said, “We love you, Neha. You are so good, a beautiful singer and large-hearted. We see you on TV and we fell in love with you. Aditya has talked about you a lot.”

