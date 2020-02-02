e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Brahmastra gets release date as Ranbir Kapoor rants ‘My parents ask me if I am still doing the film or running after football or Alia’

Brahmastra gets release date as Ranbir Kapoor rants ‘My parents ask me if I am still doing the film or running after football or Alia’

Alia Bhatt has shared a video in which Ranbir Kapoor can be seen ranting about how Brahmastra has become a joke and the audience is also making fun of him. He forced Ayan Mukerji to confirm that the film will finally hit theatres on December 4, 2020.

bollywood Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to release on December 4, 2020.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra has finally got a new release date. Alia shared a new picture of them together along with Amitabh Bachchan and director Ayan Mukerji as she held a placard with the release date of the film written on it. The much delayed film is set to hit theatres on December 4 this year.

Alia shared a candid video on Instagram and captioned it, “Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise.” The video, being recorded by Alia, shows Ranbir asking Ayan to release the film as all from his parents to his fans are making fun of him as the film has been under production since two years. He says, “Its not fair. It has become a joke. The audience is also making fun of me.”

 

Ayan interferers Ranbir and says, “ask your girlfriend to stop recording, she is always recording something.” He asks Ranbir to chill and says that they are trying to make something special and it takes time. Ranbir continues to rant, “My parents ask me everyday that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia).” Fed up by Ranbir’s constant nagging, he finally confesses having a date in mind. When Ayan says that’s its December 4, Ranbir asks him the year of the release. Ayan replies its obviously the year 2020. This catches the attention of Amitabh Bachchan who had been busy on his cellphone all this while. He finally asks him Ayan if he should tweet the release date and goes on to announce it on Twitter. An elated Alia stops recording and runs to update the same on her social handles.

Sharing the candid picture of the Brahmastra team on social media, she wrote, “It’s final! Brahmāstra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra @SrBachchan #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 @iamnagarjuna @RoyMouni #AyanMukerji @ipritamofficial @apoorvamehta18 #NamitMalhotra @MARIJKEdeSOUZA.” She also confirmed the cast which also includes Mouni Roy and South star Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Amitabh also wrote on Twitter, “T 3429 BRAHMĀSTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now!” The film is the first in a fantasy trilogy and features Bollywood couple Alia and Ranbir for the first time together on the silver screen.

