Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp with Kartik Aaryan, he can’t keep his eyes off her. See pics and videos

bollywood

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 10:00 IST

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at a fashion event and he could not stop blushing or keep his eyes away from her.

In a video that has surfaced from the event, Kareena and Kartik are seen walking the ramp. Kartik steals a glance at Kareena and starts blushing. His entire facial expression changes from grace and confidence to childish joy. The actors were in white ensembles. Kartik was also seen carrying the train of Kareena’s gown alongside Manish.

This is not the first time Kartik amnd Kareena have walked the ramp together. Earlier, too, they did it for Manish Malhotra’s Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore. Kartik had then confessed he had a major crush on Kareena. “She is a commercial actress. Like me, she loves watching and being a part of mainstream cinema. It was lovely spending time with her. I’ve always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor,” he had said.

Sharing a glimpse of Kareena’s look for the event, Manish had earlier posted on Instagram, “Resplendent, Magnetic and Beautiful always #kareenakapoorkhan .. from the first time she faced the camera to all the films together and shoots all over the world to fashion shows it’s been a interlinked deep rooted journey together .. #Muse Always.”

Check out more pictures and videos:

Kareena, who is riding high on the success of her last year’s release Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, will soon begin work on Karan Johar’s epic, Takht. She also has Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, lined up for release.

Last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik is awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, where he is paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. Starring Randep Hooda in an important role, the film will release on February 14.

