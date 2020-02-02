Jawaani Jaaneman box office day 2: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F film shows sharp increase, earns Rs 7.74 cr

bollywood

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 09:48 IST

Jawaani Jaaneman saw a steep rise in collections on Saturday, making an estimated total of Rs 7.74 crore. After making a slow opening of Rs 3.24 crore on Friday, the film collected an estimated Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film features Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu in lead roles.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu claims Thappad is not antidote to Kabir Singh, says ‘love is only love until it is backed by respect’

A boxofficeindia report said Jawaani Jaaneman had 50% growth and earned Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya, who features as Saif’s daughter in the movie and Tabu plays her mother. The film has been performing as per trade expectations. “The people have loved the trailer and it has gained the attention of the youth. The makers have also recreated some hit old songs, which got a good response from the music lovers. 2020 has been very good for Saif after Tanhaji. Earlier also, he has been appreciated for such roles (as that in Jawaani Jaaneman) in Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. The film is targeting metro cities and the youth and is also an introduction of Alaya F in Bollywood. It should get a decent start at Rs 3.5 crore - 4.5 crore, depending on word of mouth and how it performs in the evening on Friday,” Film trade analyst Girish Johar had told Hindustan Times before the film’s release.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior continued to stay strong at the ticket windows. It collected an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on its fourth Saturday, the report added. It further said that it has posted a two-day total of Rs 6.50 crore for the fourth weekend and is likely to become the third film to make Rs 10 crore in its fourth weekend. The only two other films to cross 10 crore in fourth weekend are Vicky Kaushal’s Uri - The Surgical Strike and Prabhas’s Bahubali - The Conclusion. Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior now stands at a total of Rs 244.89 crore.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior also features Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in main roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more