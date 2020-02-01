Jawaani Jaaneman box office day 1: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F film has a low estimated opening at Rs 3 crore

bollywood

Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaya, had a rather disappointing opening on Friday. As per a Box Office India report, the film made an estimated Rs 2.5-3 crore opening collection. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior remained steady at the ticket windows in the third week and collected Rs 2-2.25 crore on Friday. The film collected more in Mumbai circuit than the new release Jawaani Jaaneman, it said.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya, who features as Saif’s daughter in the movie that also stars Tabu in an interesting role.

Jawaani Jaaneman opened to mixed reviews with the Hindustan Times review praising the light tone of the movie. “What Jawaani Janeman gets bang-on is its light tone and the sense that it is in on the joke. The fact that the film is set in London, apparently beyond the purview of conservative Indian morality, makes it easier to show a modern Indian family. Nobody sits on judgment on Saif’s lifestyle or pregnancy out of wedlock. However, once Tabu’s Ananya enters the picture, things become less self-aware. Jazz dismisses her as a hippy and a drug addict; and in some ways, the film does too. It is to the credit of Tabu that she brings so much colour to her one-dimensional part. As a woman who found nirvana ‘somewhere between sambhog and hashish’, Tabu is a hoot,” the review said.

Last week’s releases Panga and Street Dancer 3D also registered low numbers on Friday. The collections of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer dropped to Rs 1.25-1.50 crore range while Kangana’s film should be in the Rs 75 lakh range.

Tanhaji saw a 20% drop from Thursday in the collections and they were low at several places but Maharashtra continued to boost the film with around 60% contribution of which the Mumbai circuit is contributing 55%, the report added.

