Arshad Warsi shares Munna Bhai MBBS meme on how to stop Coronavirus spread, Twitter finds it ‘racist, unfunny’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:42 IST

Actor Arshad Warsi’s attempt to make a joke of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak did not land well on Twitter. He shared a meme on ‘steps to follow to stop Coronavirus from spreading’, which has received criticism online for its racist undertones.

The meme shows a scene from Arshad’s hit film Munna Bhai MBBS in which his character, Circuit, cons a Chinese tourist, beats him up and presents him as a dead body to his friend, played by Sanjay Dutt. The meme, essentially, jokes that one must beat up Chinese citizens to stop the virus from spreading. “My friend just sent me this very valuable info,” Arshad wrote in his tweet.

My friend just sent me this very valuable info... pic.twitter.com/QKAlH7rttS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) January 31, 2020

While many laughed at Arshad’s meme, others found it to be in bad taste. “Racist remark...pls dlt this one,” wrote one. “This is racist actually! Everywhere around people are putting notices to not let the Chinese in which is very absurd,” wrote another. “Delete immediately. We can’t be racist and support attacks on Chinese nationals . Most of northeasterners will be targeted because of this stupid meme,” read another tweet.

World Health Organization has declared Coronavirus spread a global health emergency. As many as 213 people have died so far, all of them in China, where the outbreak first appeared in Wuhan, capital of the central Hubei province. The number of confirmed cases in China has risen beyond 9,800. China’s Health Ministry said there were 15,238 suspected cases in China at the end of Thursday.

In addition, Hong Kong has 12 cases and Macao has five. Indian government also confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country on Thursday. A student of Wuhan University who returned to Kerala was admitted to a hospital and is under care in the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College.

The central government has also issued a travel advisory, asking people to refrain from travelling to China. In addition, the thermal screening facilities, as a precautionary measure, have been extended to 21 airports now, including Gaya, Guwahati, Vizag, Varanasi, and Goa.

