Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman to open at around Rs 4.5 cr, can run parallel to his highest grosser Tanhaji

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:40 IST

January has been the best month for Saif Ali Khan from the commercial aspect. The actor is set to see his second release of the year, Jawaani Jaaneman this Friday with his first film Tanhaji already running in theatres at a whopping Rs 235 crore in box office returns. But can his two films co-exist at the box office? It depends.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects Jawaani Jaaneman to open at around Rs 3.5-4.5 crore. Elaborating what strengthens its chances of survival at the box office, he said, “The people have loved the trailer and it has gained the attention of the youth. The makers have also recreated some hit old songs, which got a good response from the music lovers. 2020 has been very good for Saif after Tanhaji. Earlier also, he has been appreciated for such roles (as that in Jawaani Jaaneman) in Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal. The film is targeting metro cities and the youth and is also an introduction of Alaya F in Bollywood. It should get a decent start at Rs 3.5 crore - 4.5 crore, depending on word of mouth and how it performs in the evening on Friday.”

While Saif played the antagonist Udaybhan in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, he plays his tried and tested fun-loving man-child in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also marks the entry of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who not just looks promising in the trailer but also seems to be good with her choice of words in her several interviews. The film has Saif in the role of a philandering father of a pregnant 21-year-old (Alaya) and Tabu as her careless hippie mother. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it also stars Farida Jalal, Kubbra Sait and Kiku Shardain pivotal roles.

The film comes a week after Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance film Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, which stand at a six-day total of Rs 53.34 crore and 19.83 crore, respectively. On being asked if the two films can hold fort in their second week, he said, “It looks difficult for them to maintain a rhythm as the response has been low during the week. We never know what can happen at the box office but Jawaani Jaaneman will be the first preference for the audience. Tanhaji will also have its fourth weekend.”

Asked if Tanhaji can cross the Rs 250 crore mark, he replied in the affirmative. “There are chances as there is no major release for now. Good films often maintain their pace so it cannot be ruled out.” The period drama slowed down this week with collections of Rs 2.92 crore on Wednesday.

